BRIEF-Vivendi says purchase of 100 pct of Havas would amount to 3.9 bln euros
* Vivendi says acquisition of 100 percent of Havas shares would cost 3.9 billion euros, according to an online presentation
Aug 3 Wacker Chemie
* Ceo says we don't see average selling prices for polysilicon going down much further
* Ceo says polysilicon prices will remain depressed for some time
* Cfo Says We Are On Track To Reach Our 2017 Targets, But May Have To Look At Them Again Due To Consolidation Of Siltronic Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, May 11 Sony Corp on Thursday named former Fox television executive Anthony Vinciquerra as chairman and chief executive of Sony Pictures Entertainment, effective June 1.