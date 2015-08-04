LONDON, Aug 4 (IFR) - German airline Deutsche Lufthansa has started marketing a euro-denominated 60-year non-call 5.5-year hybrid benchmark at 5.375%-5.5%, according to a lead on the deal.

Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank are structuring advisers, together with BNP Paribas and HSBC as joint bookrunners.

The new deal will have 50% equity credit from S&P and is expected to be rated BB.

The deal is expected to price later today.

