BRIEF-Bovis Homes shareholders vote to approve directors' remuneration report
* 90.13 percent of votes cast at agm in favour of approval of directors' remuneration report, 9.87 percent of votes cast against
LONDON, Aug 4 (IFR) - German airline Deutsche Lufthansa has started marketing a euro-denominated 60-year non-call 5.5-year hybrid benchmark at 5.375%-5.5%, according to a lead on the deal.
Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank are structuring advisers, together with BNP Paribas and HSBC as joint bookrunners.
The new deal will have 50% equity credit from S&P and is expected to be rated BB.
The deal is expected to price later today.
(Reporting By Laura Benitez, editing by Julian Baker)
RIYADH, May 2 HSBC-controlled Saudi British Bank (SABB) is in discussions with lenders over a U.S. dollar-denominated bond issue that could come as early as this month, banking sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.