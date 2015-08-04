BRIEF-General Motors says April U.S. retail sales fell 5.8 pct to 244,406 vehicles
* April U.S. retail sales of 244,406 vehicles, down 5.8 percent on a volume basis
Aug 4 Mex Polska SA :
* Said on Monday it signed four agreements to acquire 48 shares in every of the following companies: MEX BISTRO I sp. z o.o., MEX BISTRO II sp. z o.o., MEX BISTRO V sp. z o.o. and MEX BISTRO IX sp. z o.o.
* The shares are to be acquired for 1.5 million zlotys ($396,600), 1.6 million zlotys, 621,265 zlotys and 236,986 zlotys respectively
($1 = 3.7819 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says demand for construction equipment doubled from a year ago in China in response to stronger infrastructure investment