BRIEF-Bovis Homes shareholders vote to approve directors' remuneration report
* 90.13 percent of votes cast at agm in favour of approval of directors' remuneration report, 9.87 percent of votes cast against
Aug 4 LZMO SA :
* Said on Monday that an undisclosed person sold 890,000 shares in LZMO SA at the average price of 1.8 zlotys per share
* Also informs that 2,626,476 shares were purchased by IndygoTech Minerals SA at the average price of 1.8 zlotys per share
($1 = 3.7816 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
RIYADH, May 2 HSBC-controlled Saudi British Bank (SABB) is in discussions with lenders over a U.S. dollar-denominated bond issue that could come as early as this month, banking sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.