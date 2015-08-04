Aug 4 LZMO SA :

* Said on Monday that an undisclosed person sold 890,000 shares in LZMO SA at the average price of 1.8 zlotys per share

* Also informs that 2,626,476 shares were purchased by IndygoTech Minerals SA at the average price of 1.8 zlotys per share

($1 = 3.7816 zlotys)