(Adds context, investor comment)

By Laura Benitez

LONDON, Aug 4 (IFR) - German airline Deutsche Lufthansa finally made its debut in the hybrid market on Tuesday, after marketing but not being able to sell a deal on two previous occasions earlier this year.

Lufthansa set initial price thoughts for the euro-denominated 60-year non-call 5.5-year benchmark at 5.375%-5.5%. Lead bankers had suggested a low 5% area yield to investors after re-announcing the mandate on Monday.

"Pricing looks interesting and at this level it looks cheap, but then it would have to be in this market," one investor said.

Yields in the sector are still rising, up 10bp to 3.76% since mid-July, according to the Bank of America Merrill Lynch global corporate hybrid index.

"It's bound to get a lot of support from the German funds who will love this coupon, and we also have some smaller funds that are potentially looking to get involved," the investor said.

Leads on the deal expect a size of 500-750m.

AGAINST THE CLOCK?

It is the company's third attempt to sell a bond, after a plane operated by subsidiary Germanwings crashed in March and turbulent market conditions in May soured its prospects.

The deal's proceeds are expected to be used to help fix Lufthansa's soaring pension deficit.

After posting second quarter results last Thursday, Lufthansa's chief financial officer said the company was not under pressure to issue the hybrid. "We can wait," Simone Menne told analysts.

Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank are structuring advisers, together with BNP Paribas and HSBC as joint bookrunners.

The new deal will have 50% equity credit from S&P and is expected to be rated BB.

The deal is expected to price later today. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, editing by Julian Baker)