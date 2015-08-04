(Adds share movement, milestones, details from source)
** Smiths Group up c.8 pct, top FTSE-100 gainer
& on track for sharpest one-day gain in over 4.5 yrs on
news that U.S. activist investor ValueAct has a stake in the
British engineering conglomerate
** ValueAct has held a stake for a while source close to
matter tells Reuters, without specifying the size of the stake
** Smiths and ValueAct are not required to make a public
disclosure if stake size is below the 5 pct statutory disclosure
level set by the London Stock Exchange
** FT quotes sources as saying that ValueAct views Smiths'
medical devices unit and its John Crane seals unit as potential
M&A targets (bit.ly/1SWRfze)
** Smiths said in September it was not planning to sell the
ailing medical unit, where suffering margins have prompted calls
for a sale; shares have slid 9 pct since
** ValueAct immediately unavailable to comment outside of
regular business hours in the U.S.
** Smiths hits high of 1243, still trading c.8 pct below the
StarMine intrinsic value estimate
** The report on ValueAct a few days after the activist fund
reported a stake in Rolls-Royce
** More shares traded hands in first c.1.5 hr of trading
than a full-day's avg volume
