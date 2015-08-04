BRIEF-Sanwil Holding FY net loss narrows to 63,000 zlotys
* FY 2016 net loss 63,000 zlotys ($16,316.59) versus loss of 12.0 million zlotys year ago
Aug. 4 Moscow Exchange:
* Says shares of Sibirskiy gostinets have been admitted to the third listing level of Moscow Exchange as of Aug. 5 under trading code SIBG
* Shares fall nearly 6 pct (Adds shares, capex forecast, analyst comment)