BRIEF-Sanwil Holding FY net loss narrows to 63,000 zlotys
* FY 2016 net loss 63,000 zlotys ($16,316.59) versus loss of 12.0 million zlotys year ago
Aug 4 Safilo Group Spa :
* says H1 net profit 8.4 million euros of which 6.9 mln euros in Q2
* H1 net sales 674.9 mln euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Milan newsroom)
* FY 2016 net loss 63,000 zlotys ($16,316.59) versus loss of 12.0 million zlotys year ago
* Shares fall nearly 6 pct (Adds shares, capex forecast, analyst comment)