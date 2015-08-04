August 4Affine RE SA :

* Says 1,610 of the Bonds redeemable in shares (BRSs)issued in 2003 were converted into 1,004,640 new Affine shares on July 31

* This increases the Group's total number of shares from 9,051,431 to 10,056,071

