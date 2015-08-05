BRIEF-Yi Hua Holdings updates on placing of bonds
* Placing agent, company and guarantor entered into placing agreement
Aug 5 Sasa Polyester Sanayi AS :
* Reported on Tuesday Q2 revenue of 297.1 million lira ($106.62 million) versus 301.1 million lira year ago
* Q2 net profit of 26.9 million lira versus 14.2 million lira year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 2.7866 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Placing agent, company and guarantor entered into placing agreement
* Caesars entertainment - on may 12 unit entered into an amendment no. 1 amending first lien credit agreement, dated as of october 11, 2013 - sec filing