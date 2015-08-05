BRIEF-Yi Hua Holdings updates on placing of bonds
* Placing agent, company and guarantor entered into placing agreement
Aug 5 Produkty Klasztorne SA :
* Q2 revenue 757,204 zlotys ($196,700) versus 830,244 zlotys year on year
* Q2 net loss of 126,833 zlotys versus loss of 188,505 zlotys year on year
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8496 zlotys)
* Caesars entertainment - on may 12 unit entered into an amendment no. 1 amending first lien credit agreement, dated as of october 11, 2013 - sec filing