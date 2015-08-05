BRIEF-India's NDTV Ltd posts March-qtr consol profit
* March quarter consol net profit 52.8 million rupees versus loss 7.7 million rupees year ago
Aug 5 Wind Mobile SA :
* Said on Tuesday Tadwil Invest VI Sp.z o.o. S.K.A acquired 800,000 shares representing 6.89 percent stake in the company, from IIF Ventures B.V. for 0.3 zloty per share
($1 = 3.8409 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says its unit Formosa Prosonic Electronics Sdn. BHD plans to dispose plant and land for 10.8 million ringgit