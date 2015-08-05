BRIEF-Grand Baoxin Auto secures loan facility agreement
* Entered into facility agreement with syndicate of banks with standard chartered bank (hong kong) limited acting as facility agent
Aug 5 Euro Disney SCA :
* Said on Tuesday third quarter revenues were up 6 percent to 360 million euros ($391.2 million)
* Nine-month year-to-date revenues increased 9 percent to 951 million euros
* Dick's Sporting says filing form 8-K/A to correct a computation error in co's press release with its current report on form 8-K, filed with SEC on March 7