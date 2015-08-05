BRIEF-ZIOPHARM Oncology says offering of 9.71 mln common shares priced at $5.15/shr
* Ziopharm oncology announces pricing of $50 million follow-on offering of common stock
Aug 5 Institut Biophytis SA :
* Announces 6 million euro ($6.5 million) capital increase by means of private placement
* The company issued 666,700 new shares with a nominal value of 0.20 euros
* Novan inc - continues to believe that company's cash on hand is sufficient to fund operations at least through end of 2017