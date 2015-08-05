BRIEF-Grand Baoxin Auto secures loan facility agreement
* Entered into facility agreement with syndicate of banks with standard chartered bank (hong kong) limited acting as facility agent
Aug 5 Makora Krosnienska Huta Szkla SA :
* Said on Tuesday it acquired 49.5 percent stake in Torus Investment Sp. z o.o. for 2 million zlotys ($522,000)
($1 = 3.8311 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Dick's Sporting says filing form 8-K/A to correct a computation error in co's press release with its current report on form 8-K, filed with SEC on March 7