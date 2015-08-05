Aug 5 Spirent Communications

* Group revenue slightly lower at $218.7 million (h1 2014: $221.0 million), order intake up 4% to $226.2 million (h1 2014: $217.0 million)

* Adjusted operating profit of $6.0 million (h1 2014: $20.6 million); interim dividend held at 1.68 cper share

* Expects fy profits materially below our expectations, revenue to be in line; h2 to show growth compared to last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: