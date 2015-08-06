Aug. 6VEF Radiotehnika RRR :
* Said on Wednesday the Riga City Kurzeme District Court has
approved amendments to VEF Radiotehnika RRR legal protection
process action plan (June 11) on July 10
* Company expects to receive additional income on disposal
of administrative buildings with land
* Expected net proceeds from the aforementioned sale of the
property are estimated at 945,000 euros ($1.03 million) and the
receipt will be provided no later that in 9 month of action plan
* In addition, it intends to dispose of two more plots of
land
Source text - bit.ly/1P7AqBt
($1 = 0.9169 euros)
