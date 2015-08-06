August 6 Galapagos NV :

* Reported on Wednesday H1 group revenues of 36.9 million euros ($40.3 million), down from 45.1 million euros a year ago

* Reported H1 group net loss of 34.2 million euros, down from a profit of 55.9 million euros a year ago

* Said half year cash, cash equivalents amounted to 404.6 million euros (H1 2013: 231.5 million euros), including 7.2 million euros in restricted cash

* Reiterated full year operational cash burn guidance: 110 - 130 million euros, excluding alliance milestones or income from filgotinib

* Said to be on track to deliver on pipeline in second half 2015

* Said filgotinib shows promising efficacy and potentially differentiated safety profile in DARWIN 1 and 2 Phase 2B studies

* Announced nomination of second corrector candidate this quarter in cystic fibrosis

* Said initiation of Phase 1 study with GLPG2222 and Phase 2 study with GLPG1837 in Class III mutation patients expected before end 2015

* Said DARWIN 2 week 24 topline results with filgotinib are expected to be disclosed later this month

