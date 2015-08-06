BRIEF-Crunchfish signs agreement with AR company LLVision
* CRUNCHFISH SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH AR COMPANY LLVISION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Aug 6 Simple SA :
* Said on Wednesday that it signed a deal with Instytut Transportu Samochodowego in Warsaw for delivery and implementation of integrated IT system, worth 934,800 zlotys ($244,169) gross
($1 = 3.8285 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Prime Focus Technologies signs deal with Turner Latin America