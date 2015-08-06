** British pub landlord group up c.4 pct, one of the
top gainers on FTSE-250 midcap index
** Sanlam Securities reckons stock as "a deep value BUY"
with its shares valued at a 60 pct discount to NAV and a PE of
just 6.1
** Stock, which has rallied c.30 pct from their March low
point, was hit hard post Britain's new higher living wage,
adding to unsustainable pressure on the pub industry.
** Co says total leased and tenanted estate LFL net income
rose by 0.6 pct for the 44 weeks to Aug. 1.
** On track to have 30 managed pubs operational by Sept. 30
** Managed pubs, which have higher costs attached but offer
greater profits, have become a focus for many pub firms as they
respond to competition from cheaper supermarkets, a recession
and Britain's smoking ban.
** Analysts says Q4 should see a boost from the Rugby World
Cup.
