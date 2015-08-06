** Discount retailer Poundland jumps 2 pct on
healthy volumes, one of the top FTSE 250 risers
** Jefferies raises rating on stock, down c.18 pct from peak
until Wednesday close, to "buy" vs "underperform"
** PT raised to 400p from 260p
** Broker expects Poundland to acquire at least 170 99p
Stores
** In Feb, co had agreed to buy smaller rival 99p Stores.
However, the deal is subject to a investigation by Britain's
competition watchdog, which is due to report in Oct.
** Analysts, however, cautions on Poundland's rapid
saturation of its core UK market, where growth at discounters
have slowed down amid signs of a fight back from Britain's "big
four" supermarkets.
** Stock, which is up c.8 pct YTD, currently trading at 353p
(RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)