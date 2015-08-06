BRIEF-Prime Focus Technologies signs deal with Turner Latin America
* Says Prime Focus Technologies signs deal with Turner Latin America
Aug 6 Nemex SA :
* Said on Wednesday that the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) resolved to resume trading of shares of Nemex SA on NewConnect market, from Aug. 6, after company had published FY 2014 report
Source text: bit.ly/1IOUesf
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Prime Focus Technologies signs deal with Turner Latin America
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 10, for FY 2016