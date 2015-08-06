BRIEF-Egyptian Exchange says EG Holding sells stake in Prime Holding For Financial Investments
* EG Holding sells 7.2 million shares of Prime Holding For Financial Investments to Sum Investmnets for EGP 36 million Source :(http://bit.ly/2qHsvo6)
Aug 6 Arco Vara AS :
* Q2 revenue 2.1 million euros ($2.29 million) versus 1.1 million euros year ago
* Q2 net loss 12,000 euros versus loss of 0.3 million euros year ago
* Says annual forecast of group's profit is still 1 million euros and revenue is predicted to be 11 million euros Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 0.9179 euros)
LONDON, May 4 HSBC's deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) with the U.S. Department of Justice may impact the bank's ability to repatriate some $8 billion in capital the lender has 'trapped' in the country, its finance director said on Thursday.