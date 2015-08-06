BRIEF-Kingsignal Technology to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 10, for FY 2016
Aug 6 Novotek AB :
* H1 order intake 109.8 million Swedish crowns ($12.55 million) versus 95.5 million crowns year ago
* H1 operating profit 7.4 million crowns versus 7.6 million crowns year ago
* Q2 operating revenue 58.1 million crowns versus 52.7 million crowns year ago
* Q2 order intake 63.3 million crowns versus 47.9 million crowns year ago
* Q2 operating profit 5.5 million crowns versus 2.9 million crowns year ago
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 2.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 10, for FY 2016