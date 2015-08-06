Aug 6 Vimpelcom:
* CEO says too early to comment on antitrust remedies to
Italian joint venture deal, no breakup fee for either side if
regulators demand overly severe remedies as a condition
* CEO says wants Italian JV to be a convergent player in
Italy, too early to comment on revenue synergies
* CFO says hasn't had conversations about what to do with
debt in Italian venture
* CFO says one rating agency has indicated it will increase
wind rating outlook to positive after deal
* CFO says too early to comment on JV's dividend policy
* executive says will continue to selectively monetise
towers portfolio over time
* executive says no foundation to reports of private equity
involvement in Italian deal
* executive says Italy JV deal gives parent companies a "buy
sell mechanism" after 3 years from completion to address
potential strategic disagreements
