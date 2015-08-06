UPDATE 2-ADB chief seeks to cooperate, not compete, with China-led OBOR, AIIB
* Discussed using local currencies for financing instead of USD
August 6TAS Technologia Avanzata dei Sistemi SpA :
* H1 net loss 4 million euros ($4.36 million) versus loss of 2.7 million euros a year ago
* H1 revenue 26 million euros versus 21.6 million euros a year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1NclmRJ
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9165 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Discussed using local currencies for financing instead of USD
LONDON, May 4 London-listed insurer RSA reported a 14 percent rise in first-quarter net written premiums on Thursday and said operating profits were ahead of plan, sending its shares higher.