Aug 6 Generale De Sante SA :

* Consolidated revenue at end-June 2015 at 893.3 million euros ($974.59 million) compared with 882.8 million euros for same period in 2014

* H1 EBITDA 115.7 million euros versus 126 million euros year ago

* H1 net income attributable to group 4.9 million euros versus 27.4 million year ago

