'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' Rockets to No. 1 With $145 Million
LOS ANGELES, May 6, (Variety.com) - And just like that, Star-Lord and his band of super buddies are back on top of the box office.
Aug 7 Sygnity SA :
* Said on Thursday that it reported Q3 2014/2015 revenue of 103.8 million zlotys ($27.0 million) versus 120.6 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 operating profit was 2.3 million zlotys versus 5.7 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net profit was 1.5 million zlotys versus 4.0 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1-Q3 EBITDA of 20.6 million zlotys, Q3 EBITDA 5.8 million zlotys
* The order backlog for implementation in Q4 2014/2015 recorded until July 28 is worth 102.6 million zlotys
* 2015/2016 order backlog of 156.6 million zlotys versus 235 million zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.8370 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LOS ANGELES, May 6, (Variety.com) - And just like that, Star-Lord and his band of super buddies are back on top of the box office.
NEW YORK, May 5 A glance at the U.S. stock market's main measure for the health of retailers suggests all is well among those companies in the business of peddling stuff directly to consumers.