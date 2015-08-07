Aug. 7Rostelecom :
* Said on Thursday its board of directors has approved the
extension of a derivative agreement with Deutsche Bank
* The agreement, which was originally signed in Oct. 2013 as
part of the deal which saw Deutsche Bank acquire 1.35 pct of
Rostelecom ordinary shares, provides Rostelecom and Deutsche
Bank with call and put options that entitles the company to a
portion of an increase in share value, and protects Deutsche
Bank in the event of a decrease in share price
* The agreement has been extended to Dec. 1, 2017
Source text - bit.ly/1T9DqOa
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)