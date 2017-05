Aug 7 Bellway Plc

* reports 13.2 percent increase in number of housing completions to 7,752 (2014 - 6,851)

* average selling price 5 percent increase to around £224,000 (2014 - £213,182)

* fy operating margin is expected to increase by around 300 basis points to over 20 percent (2014 - 17.2%)

* forward order book comprises 4,568 homes (2014 - 4,363 homes) with a value of £1,087.9 million (2014 - £924.3 million)