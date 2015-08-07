Aug 7 Internetowe Biura Sprzedazy Netshops.pl SA (IBS Netshops.pl) :

* Said on Thursday that on July 31 MNI SA bought 795,000 series A shares of the company

* Prior to the transaction MNI held 48.40 percent stake in company

* After transaction MNI holds 1.986.250 shares of the company representing a 80.70 percent stake in IBS Netshops.pl

* On July 31, First Class SA sold all 130,000 shares held in IBS Netshops.pl representing 5.28 percent stake

* On July 31, Agata Piechocka sold her entire 14.02 percent stake (345,000 shares) in IBS Netshops.pl

* On July 31, Maroso Consultancy Limited sold its entire 13 percent stake (320,000 shares) in IBS Netshops.pl

Source text for Eikon: and and and

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)