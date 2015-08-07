'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' Rockets to No. 1 With $145 Million
LOS ANGELES, May 6, (Variety.com) - And just like that, Star-Lord and his band of super buddies are back on top of the box office.
Aug 7 OPTeam SA :
* Said on Thursday that it signed a three-party agreement with Polska Wytwornia Papierow Wartosciowych SA and Centrum Rozliczen Elektronicznych Polskie ePlatnosci SA (Polskie ePlatnosci SA)
* The agreement regulates the terms and conditions of the cooperation and protection of the confidential information maintained by Polskie ePlatnosci SA whilst looking for an investor interested in acquiring its shares
* Plans to make a bid for shares of Polskie ePlatnosci SA and might exercise its preemptive rights to acquire them
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
LOS ANGELES, May 6, (Variety.com) - And just like that, Star-Lord and his band of super buddies are back on top of the box office.
NEW YORK, May 5 A glance at the U.S. stock market's main measure for the health of retailers suggests all is well among those companies in the business of peddling stuff directly to consumers.