BRIEF-Vital Healthcare Property Trust posts 9-mth net profit of NZ$83.4 mln
* Says unitholders will receive a Q3 distribution of 2.125 cents per unit (CPU) with 0.0628 CPU of imputation credits
Aug 10 Blirt SA :
* Said on Friday that it reported Q2 revenue of 1.2 million zlotys ($314,400) versus 2.9 million zlotys a year ago
* Q2 operating loss was 1.4 million zlotys versus a profit of 884,000 zlotys a year ago
* Q2 net loss was 1.4 million zlotys versus a profit of 922,000 zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.8168 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Entered into a conditional partnership with acurity health group