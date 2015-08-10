BRIEF-Jiangsu Leili Motor issues prospectus for Shenzhen IPO
Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2pm0giA (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
Aug 10 Modecom SA :
* Said on Saturday that it appointed Jakub Lozowski as the company's chairman of the management board Source text for Eikon:
* On Friday it reported that Jakub Lozowski resigned as the company's chairman of the supervisory board as of Aug. 8
* Waldemar Giersz resigned as the company's chairman of the management board and subsequently he was appointed as the chairman of the company's supervisory board
Source text for Eikon: and
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2pm0giA (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Qtrly revenue HK$20.5 million versus HK$8.5 million; qtrly profit for the period attributable HK$3.5 million versus loss of HK$405,000