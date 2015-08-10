August 10Fabasoft AG :

* Announced on Friday that Q1 sales revenue was 7.2 million euros (6.0 million euros in the first three months of the fiscal year 2014/2015)

* Q1 EBITDA: 0.8 million euros (0.4 million euros in the first three months of the fiscal year 2014/2015)

* Q1 EBIT: 0.4 million euros (0.0 million euros in the first three months of the fiscal year 2014/2015)

