Link Bilgisayar Sistemleri Yazilimi ve Donanimi AS

* Said on Friday Q2 revenue of 919,281 lira ($330,712.31)versus 1.2 million lira year ago

* Q2 net loss of 458,920 lira versus loss of 324,098 lira year ago

($1 = 2.7797 liras)