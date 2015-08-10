BRIEF-Hwa Fong Rubber Thailand reported qtrly net profit of 106.4 mln baht
* Qtrly net profit 106.4 million baht versus 130.2 million baht
Aug 10 Highlight Event and Entertainment AG :
* H1 net sales 1.685 million Swiss francs ($1.71 million) versus 1.179 million francs year ago
* H1 net income -414 thousand francs versus -152 thousand francs year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9847 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
