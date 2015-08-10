(Repeats brief to Debt International News Service)

Aug 10 Visiomed Group SA :

* Announces implementation new financing of 18 million euros ($19.8 million) aimed at accelerating the development in connected health, particularly in the USA

* Financing is through issuance of convertible notes with share subscription warrants attached

($1 = 0.9093 euros)