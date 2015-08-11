BRIEF-FDA grants fast track designation for Celyad’s ischemic heart failure therapy, C-Cure
FDA GRANTS FAST TRACK DESIGNATION FOR CELYAD'S ISCHEMIC HEART FAILURE THERAPY, C-CURE®
Aug 11 H Lundbeck A/S :
* Says US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for review to add clinical data regarding the effect of Brintellix (vortioxetine) on certain aspects of cognitive dysfunction in adults with Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) to the current product label
* The FDA is expected to take action on this filing by 28 March 2016
Source text: bit.ly/1HD7bQC


Dave Lemus steps down as COO and continues cooperation in an advisory role