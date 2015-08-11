BRIEF-Egypt's Global Telecom Holding posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders $26 million versus profit of $48 million year ago
Aug 11 KBJ SA :
* Reported Q2 revenue flat at 2.1 million zlotys ($549,000) year on year
* Q2 net profit was 183,353 zlotys versus a loss of 117,031 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.8254 zlotys)
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders $26 million versus profit of $48 million year ago
* SMA still expects sales of 830-900 mln eur in 2017 (Adds industry context, details on H2)