BRIEF-Erin Energy posts Q1 revenues $31.3 million
* Q1 crude sales volumes of more than 597,000 net barrels of oil, 271% increase over q1 2016
Aug 11 Galapagos NV :
* Announced on Monday that Darwin 2 24-week monotherapy data in rheumatoid arthritis confirm previous results
* Said data also support "best-in-class" potential for filgotinib
* Said results complete data package for AbbVie Inc , which triggers the start of the licensing decision period
* German mobile service revenues up 1.4 pct excluding regulation (Adds CEO comment, background, details)