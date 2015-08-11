BRIEF-Elumeo Q1 revenues up 15% at EUR 17.232 mln
* ELUMEO ON TRACK TO REACH OPERATIONAL BREAK-EVEN IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR
Aug 11 Mex Polska SA :
* Said on Monday that it signed a loan agreement with mBank SA in the amount of 3.0 million zlotys ($784,200)
* The loan will be used to finance the acquisition of four units, the company informed about the purchase on Aug. 3
* Plans to publish a new financial forecast after Aug. 28 Source text for Eikon: and and
* Q1 GROSS PROFIT: MARGINAL GROWTH (INCLUDING SIGNIFICANT NEGATIVE CURRENCY TRANSLATION IMPACT POUND STERLING)