UPDATE 1-Deutsche Telekom Q1 core profit beats expectations
* German mobile service revenues up 1.4 pct excluding regulation (Adds CEO comment, background, details)
Aug 11 Imagis SA :
* Q2 revenue 2.1 million zlotys ($554,031.24) versus 161.7 million zlotys year on year
* Q2 net loss 734,690 zlotys versus profit of 1.7 million zlotys year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7904 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* German mobile service revenues up 1.4 pct excluding regulation (Adds CEO comment, background, details)
ZURICH, May 11 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday: