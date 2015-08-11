Deutsche Telekom Q1 core profit up 7.5 pct
FRANKFURT, May 11 Deutsche Telekom reported a better-than-expected 7.5-percent rise first-quarter core profit and sales on Thursday, helped by growth in Germany and the United States.
Aug 11 Forthnet SA :
* H1 turnover at 181.57 million euros versus 192.44 million euros ($212.61 million) year ago
* Q2 net loss at 6.52 million euros versus 12.21 million euros year ago
* Q2 EBITDA at 7.43 million euros versus 10.32 million euros year ago
* Net cash on June 30, 2015 at 4.51 million euros versus 16.18 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1KfRtwN
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9051 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
