BRIEF-Tropical Paradise declare dividends
* Says declared final dividend of 0.0702 rupees per no par value ordinary share and 16.00 rupees per preference share in respect financial year ending 30 june 2017
Aug 12 Corbion NV :
* Reported Q2 2015 sales of 232.3 million euros ($257.2 million), an increase of 23.4 pct compared to Q2 2014
* Q2 EBITDA excluding one-off items 40.1 million euros versus 26.8 million euros a year ago
* Capex in H1 2015 was 27.3 million euros
* Growth of biobased biochemicals unit during Q2 was 17.8 percent
* Growth of biobased food ingredients unit during Q2 was 23.7 percent
* 9-Months ended March 2017 group turnover 539.6 million rupees versus 484.8 million rupees year ago