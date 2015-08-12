Aug 12 Corbion NV :

* Reported Q2 2015 sales of 232.3 million euros ($257.2 million), an increase of 23.4 pct compared to Q2 2014

* Q2 EBITDA excluding one-off items 40.1 million euros versus 26.8 million euros a year ago

* Capex in H1 2015 was 27.3 million euros

* Growth of biobased biochemicals unit during Q2 was 17.8 percent

* Growth of biobased food ingredients unit during Q2 was 23.7 percent

