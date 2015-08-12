BRIEF-United Electronics' board elects chairman
May 10 United Electronics Co Ltd * Says board elects Wang Donghui as chairman Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2qqChi3 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
Aug 12 Examobile SA :
* Said on Tuesday that it reported Q2 revenue of 116,175 zlotys ($30,647) versus 128,916 zlotys a year ago
* Q2 net profit was 45,957 zlotys versus 73,278 zlotys a year ago
* In Q2 the total number of advertisement displays in company's applications exceeded 74.2 million versus 72.7 million advertisement displays a year ago
* At the end of June 2015 portfolio of games consisted of over 225 games and applications
Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 3.7908 zlotys)
* Sabre chooses inap for new multi-year ip services agreement at inap's dallas data center