Rwanda to sell seven-year T-bond in May - central bank
KIGALI, May 10 Rwanda will sell a seven-year Treasury bond worth 10 billion francs($12.08 million)this month to fund infrastructure projects, the central bank said on its website.
Aug 12 Talanx AG CEO on conference call
* Says should be free from need for further writedowns in German life business for next decade
* Says M&A focus remains on Latin America and Turkey, target budget for buys around 500 million eur Further company coverage:
KIGALI, May 10 Rwanda will sell a seven-year Treasury bond worth 10 billion francs($12.08 million)this month to fund infrastructure projects, the central bank said on its website.
May 10 Indian shares hit a record high on Wednesday as shares of consumer goods and agriculture-dependent companies rallied after the country's weather office forecast a higher monsoon rainfall than previously expected.