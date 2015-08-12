BRIEF-Wingstop says expanding into European market
* Wingstop inc - announced that it is extending its global reach by expanding into european market
August 12 AIK Fotboll AB :
* Said on Tuesday, had agreed with the Dutch club Nijmegen Eendracht Combinatie on an immediate transfer of midfielder Sam Lundholm
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.31per share