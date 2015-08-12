LONDON Aug 12 Britain's competition watchdog on
Wednesday said consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser
must license the K-Y brand in Britain to a third party for eight
years, to assuage concerns about competition arising from its
proposed purchase of the brand from Johnson & Johnson.
The Competition and Markets Authority said the purchase of
K-Y personal lubricants by the owner of the Durex brand could
lead to a "substantial lessening in competition making customers
... worse off due to higher prices".
The eight-year period is aimed at giving competitors time to
develop a new brand to rival Reckitt's Durex range.
