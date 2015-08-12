UPDATE 1-U.S. burger chain Wendy's quarterly profit, sales beat estimates
May 10 Wendy's Co reported higher-than-expected quarterly same-restaurant sales and profit, driven by the popularity of its value meals such as "4 for $4" and lower costs.
Aug 12 Euronext:
* AMF announced date of August 17 for squeeze-out of Henri Maire shares
* Henri Maire shares will be delisted from Euronext Paris on August 17
* Squeeze-out aims shares not tendered to the simplified purchase public offer representing 1.72 pct of the capital and the voting rights of Henri Maire Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 10 Wendy's Co reported higher-than-expected quarterly same-restaurant sales and profit, driven by the popularity of its value meals such as "4 for $4" and lower costs.
BRATISLAVA, May 10 Slovakia's government on Wednesday approved a tax break worth 19 million euros ($20.66 million) for Peugeot Citroen as part of the French carmaker's plans to invest 165 million euros to expand its factory in the west of the country.